Ohio University announced its lineup of Black History Month events on Monday, as well a keynote speaker.
The national theme for Black History Month 2021 is “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity,” according to an Ohio University release.
Ohio University is sponsoring a variety of events and programs to support this theme, including guest lectures and readings, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.
Ohio University will celebrate Black History Month 2021 with a slate of virtual events, including a keynote talk from veteran political strategist Donna Brazile, held virtually at noon on Feb. 16.
Brazile is an adjunct professor, author, syndicated columnist, television political commentator, vice chair of voter registration and participation at the Democratic National Committee (DNC), and former interim national chair of the DNC as well as the former chair of the DNC’s Voting Rights Institute.
Brazile is also a contributor to Fox News and was formerly a contributor to ABC News and CNN. She was the recipient of a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Daytime Program, “Good Morning America” (2016-2017) in connection with her work with ABC.
She is founder and managing director of Brazile & Associates LLC, a general consulting, grassroots advocacy, and training firm based in Washington, DC.
“For our OHIO community, Black History Month is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate Black heritage, encourage reflection, and renew our resilience in the face of current challenges,” Gigi Secuban, vice president for diversity and inclusion, said in a statement.
