Ohio University announced Wednesday that the class of 2020 commencement will be held on College Green on Sunday, Sept. 5.
Ohio University President Hugh Sherman said the university is pleased to announce the new location for the previously delayed commencement ceremony for the 2020 class.
“We can’t wait to see these proud Bobcats once again and to finally fully honor them for their achievements,” Sherman said in a statement.
The 2020 Spring Commencement was canceled in March of 2020 right as the coronavirus pandemic was taking hold in the United States, WOUB reported. The Athens NEWS reported the university announced the Sept. 5 date in April.
The event, which will begin at 2 p.m., will feature Ohio University alumnus Keith Hawkins as commencement speaker and two nationally known experts who will be receiving honorary degrees, the release said.
Hawkins, an assistant professor of astronomy at the University of Texas at Austin, is known for his innovative research focused primarily on 'Galactic Archaeology' which is aimed at exploring the formation, evolution and structure of the Milky Way Galaxy.
Hawkins received his B.S. in Astrophysics (with minors in Mathematics and African Studies) from Ohio University in 2013.
Also during the ceremony, honorary degrees will be presented to Francis Papay and Richard A. Vincent.
Papay, who received his bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from Ohio University in 1975, is recognized as one of the nation’s foremost experts in plastic surgery and facial reconstruction, according to the release. In 2008, Papay served as the chief craniofacial plastic surgeon during the first face transplant in America.
Vincent is an administrator and steadfast champion of the osteopathic profession, the release said. Vincent’s association with osteopathic medicine began nearly 50 years ago with his tenure at the Doctors Hospital system in Columbus.
Most recently, Vincent served as the President/CEO of the Osteopathic Heritage Foundations, which is the largest osteopathic supportive foundation in the United States.
In 2011, Vincent’s visionary leadership resulted in the Osteopathic Heritage Foundations Board of Directors’ approval of the $105 million transformational award to the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, which included the creation of the Dublin Campus.
The ceremony will be held on the College Green — the University previously held many of its Commencement Ceremonies prior to the construction of the Convocation Center, the release said.
The stage area will be at the West Portico of Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, and chairs will be set up in the grass for the graduates and their guests, the release said. The event will honor undergraduate and graduate students.
No tickets are required for the Commencement Ceremony, but all graduates taking part in the ceremony must have RSVP’d by the deadline for the event, the release said.
The event will be held rain or shine and will also be livestreamed on the commencement website for those who are unable to attend in person.
