Students graduating this spring from Ohio University will have the option to participate in-person or virtually in their commencement ceremony, the University announced on Wednesday.
The announcement follows the recent changes in state guidelines for events, the University is now planning to host multiple in-person spring commencement events at Peden Stadium.
This announcement is a change to the University’s previous plan of online only commencement ceremonies.
The events will take place from April 29 and May and will be streamed live for graduates who prefer to participate virtually.
“We are so pleased to have the opportunity to celebrate our graduating students’ incredible accomplishments with in-person commencement ceremonies this spring,” President M. Duane Nellis said. “Our team has planned carefully with the advice of public health officials, so that we can host safe, meaningful events for our graduates and their families.”
According to the press release, the University will work to determine specific dates and times based on RSVPs received from our graduates. The number of graduates who plan to participate in-person will help to determine the number and size of each event.
“At the recommendation of our public health partners, we expect to limit guests to two people per graduate. The University will share more details in the coming days with Class of 2021 graduates,” the press release stated.
Each regional campus location will also hold graduation recognition events on April 29 or 30. Regional OU graduates are invited to attend events on their home campus and in Athens. More details are expected to be shared with prospective graduates in coming days, according to the press release.
Additionally, the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine will be celebrating commencement in-person on Saturday, May 8. Class of 2021 medical school graduates should be receiving more information soon from the Heritage College.
The University has also initiated planning for the postponed Spring 2020 commencement activities and will be sharing more information with Spring 2020 graduates before the end of spring semester.
“I am looking forward to joining Bobcats everywhere to celebrate our graduates as they embark upon their next adventure,” President Nellis said.
