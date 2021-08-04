Ohio University staff, faculty, students and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors beginning Thursday, President Hugh Sherman said in an email.
Additionally, Ohio University will require asymptomatic testing upon arrival for all residential students, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, he said in a letter mailed to students.
“In just under three weeks, we will begin face-to-face classes on all campuses as we return to a more normal learning environment,” Sherman said in an email. “Even as we are excited about having more students back on all our campuses, we have been closely watching the recent shift in COVID-19 transmission rates here in Ohio and across the country.”
Last week, the CDC updated its recommendations for indoor mask usage among the vaccinated, advising use in crowded indoor settings as the Delta variant takes hold in the United States.
Sherman said Ohio University has been following the advice of health authorities since the beginning of the pandemic. Now, Ohio University joins other state universities that include Ohio State University and the University of Cincinnati in requiring masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
“Consistent with several peer institutions in the state of Ohio, we are updating our mask protocols to protect the health of all Bobcats and to reflect updated guidance from the CDC,” Sherman said in an email.
Masks also are required when entering, exiting, or standing in line to enter an indoor campus facility and are recommended outdoors for unvaccinated individuals who cannot maintain physical distance, Sheman’s letter said.
According to the release, “there may be some cases where the University will require masking of everyone outdoors, regardless of vaccination status.”
Sherman also said asymptomatically testing all students will help curb the coronavirus outbreak.
“Our asymptomatic testing program last year was successful in minimizing spread and keeping our residence halls open,” Sherman said in a letter. “We are confident this testing system will again set us up for success.”
COVID-19 cases, especially among the unvaccinated, have been rising across the country as the world contends with the new Delta variant of the coronavirus. According to The New York Times, people who are fully vaccinated may still get infected with the virus, but these breakthrough infections tend to be mild or asymptomatic.
The vaccines authorized in the United States provide strong protection against the worst outcomes, including severe disease, hospitalization and death, including from the Delta variant, per The New York Times.
According to Gov. Mike DeWine, 99.5% of Ohioans who died of COVID-19 since Jan. 2021 had not been vaccinated. In the same period, 99.8% of those hospitalized due COVID-19 had not received the vaccine.
Approximately 45% of incoming students, staff and faculty have provided proof of vaccination through the COVID-19 Testing Pathway Program, Sherman said.
Those groups have until Aug. 10 to select a pathway.
Sherman added in the letter that Ohio University will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 on campus, and is ”prepared to again adjust (its) policy as conditions warrant.”
“The most helpful thing you can do to contribute to a healthy campus is to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Sherman said.
