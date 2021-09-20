On Friday, Ohio University announced investments to secure the future of The Post and other student media, including an investment in staff support for student media and a fund to support The Post over the long-term.
Five years of funding has been guaranteed for a full-time director of student media position, thanks to a partnership of WOUB Public Media, the Scripps College of Communication, the Division of Advancement and University leadership, according to a release from OU. The director of student media position, held by Andrea Lewis, is an evolution of The Post’s student media internship sales manager position. The position, which previously focused on fundraising for the paper, will now serve Ohio University student media activities more broadly. After five years, the Scripps College will assume full responsibility for the position.
According to The Post, Lewis’s position allows student journalists to focus on reporting and publishing, rather than handling business activities related to managing a publication. This summer, The Athens NEWS reported that the future of the position was in jeopardy due to lack of funding, potentially posing an existential threat to the student paper, which has operated for more than 100 years.
“The Scripps College is grateful to our University partners for this demonstration of their commitment to an independent and high-quality student media. OHIO’s reputation as a leading communication program attracts the best students in the state and is very competitive in attracting top students nationally,” said Scripps College of Communication Dean Scott Titsworth in a statement. “Such quality is reflected in the award-winning student organizations devoted to student media. Additionally, those organizations provide an essential voice for students in the current and historic record of the University.”
Ohio University also announced a $100,000 gift from the The Richard Salomon Family Foundation to create The Laura Landro Salomon Fund, which will support The Post into the future.
According to the release, Laura Landro Salomon is a 1976 OU journalism graduate. She worked at The Post and went on to spend 35 years as a reporter and editor for The Wall Street Journal, where she continues to make freelance contributions related to health and medicine.
“My years at the School of Journalism and the College of Communication gave me a great education in the principles and role of journalism in society, and working at The Post gave me the basic skills, instincts, and experience to hit the ground running as a professional journalist,” Saloman said in a statement. “The fact that so many Post alumni are working in journalism and communication careers demonstrates that this is a perfect training ground. But equally important, at a time when the media is under pressure from many quarters, and reliable sources of news have never been more important, The Post is a vital resource for the entire Ohio University community. I’m thankful to my fellow directors at the Richard Salomon Family Foundation to be able to contribute to The Post‘s ongoing mission.”
According to OU’s release, the $100,000 gift will support expenses such as pay for students, needed technology and equipment, and professional development. This further ensures the future sustainability of The Post.
