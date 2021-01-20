Finding a way to celebrate

It’s been a tradition ever since there has been a gateway. Ohio University graduates had always gathered at the Class Gateway for photos before and after commencement exercises to mark their time as a student in Athens. Because of the university campus shutdown, there will be no graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020. These graduates found an opportunity to don their caps and gowns for the time-honored photograph in front of the OU institution.

 Messenger photo by John Halley

Students at Ohio University may have only just returned to campus this week, but Ohio University is already busy making plans to hold virtual ceremonies for spring 2021 graduates according to an OU press release. 

"Current state regulations and the continuing public health risk posed by large gatherings unfortunately prohibit the University from hosting its traditional in-person commencement ceremonies this spring," the release stated.

Ohio University stated that it will continue to monitor changes to state guidelines for gatherings as well as progress in the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition the university is set to reconsider in-person commencement celebrations a substantial change occurs in the state’s public health situation in the coming weeks.

“We understand that this news is disappointing for our spring graduates and their families,” Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis said. “Commencement is the most important day in the life of a college student. It is a culmination of their hard work and dedication to reach an important milestone, an effort that has only been made more challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The virtual commencement is set to honor each graduate and according to the university, "capture the spirit and energy" of OU's traditional graduation ceremony. The Ohio University Office of Conference and Event Services will be contacting spring graduates in the coming weeks with more information.

“We understand, value, and appreciate the importance of commencement and the role it plays in recognizing and celebrating significant achievements,” Nellis said. “While we will plan for our May commencement ceremony to be virtual, we are committed to ensuring our graduates feel our support and that their accomplishments are celebrated regardless of the format of the events.”

For more information visit www.ohio.edu/commencement or email commencement@ohio.edu.


