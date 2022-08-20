Ohio University-City of Athens land sale

Ohio University Board of Trustees declared 10.6 acres of land along Stimson Avenue surplus during this month’s meeting. The board approved selling the land to the City of Athens for its new fire station. City Council will have to approve a series of ordinances to acquire the property.

 Ohio University Board of Trustees agenda packet

DUBLIN — Ohio University Board of Trustees approved the sale of 10.6 acres of land as excess property, which will be used as the site of a new city of Athens fire station.

