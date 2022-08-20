DUBLIN — Ohio University Board of Trustees approved the sale of 10.6 acres of land as excess property, which will be used as the site of a new city of Athens fire station.
The board met Thursday and Friday at the Integrated Education Center, on the university’s Dublin campus.
The property is east of Stimson Avenue and north of the Hocking River. The city will use three acres for the fire station and will maintain the rest as green space, according to previous reports.
The price has not been determined and will be based on appraisals conducted by entities hired by the university and the city, according to Mayor Steve Patterson.
The mayor welcomed the sale of the land, and noted that the green space will allow the city to provide more recreation opportunities for its residents.
“It will open the opportunity for us to program soccer and other sports that require fields of that size,” he said. “That lot has been used in the past for ultimate and other sports. We’ll continue to explore our options when the time comes for different athletic activities to happen down there.”
If the city doesn’t build on the site within five years, the university would have the right to reacquire the site, according to agenda documents.
In the past, the city and university considered a proposed land-lease agreement for the Stimson Avenue property. The city would have been allowed to use the property in exchange for OU using a 17.8-acre, city-owned property near The Ridges. The land sale does not include that exchange.
In other matters, the board approved a long-term lease with the city of Athens for installing soccer field on university property, near West State Park. Under the terms, the city will pay for and install netting, to be approved by the university, and maintain the soccer fields. The lease will have an initial term of 20 years, with an option to extend it with an additional five-year term.
City Council will have to approve ordinances accepting both land transactions before the deals are finalized, Patterson said.
In other matters, the university is attempting to figure out why this fall’s incoming freshman class may be the biggest in the school’s history and how to keep that enrollment momentum going.
Candace Boeninger, vice president for enrollment management, talked about enrollment and other matters during the board’s Academics and Student Success Committee meeting Thursday.
While academic year 2022 data will not be finalized until Sept. 5, OU admitted about 21,611 students on the Athens campus for 2022, compared to 19,245 in 2021, according to the university. Though the final headcount is still being tabulated, more than 4,600 freshman are scheduled to attend OU, while 3,664 were enrolled in 2021.
“I can’t tell you if we broke the 4,423 record,” Boeninger said. “We want to make sure enrollment volume continues to grow across the facilities.”
The nation is continuing to see a decline in higher education enrollment, Boeninger said. She noted that the Midwest is contributing a greater proportion of enrollment decline than other parts of the country.
“While we are confident of the steps we are taking to improve our academic reputation, we remain cognizant of national trends,” she said.
Other trends in higher education indicate that 76% of all Ohio high school graduates who go on to college, attend one in their home state.
The university hopes to sustain a stable, managed enrollment, but currently doesn’t not have any long-term projections of what that enrollment will look like, Boeninger said.
“Clearly 4,000 seems like an obtainable goal,” she said of future incoming classes. OU will look at its current success and figure out what the right enrollment size is for its various programs.
To capture data about enrollment, the university is conducting surveys of parents and students, Boeninger said. They hope to create a list of what is needed to improve. The university hopes to have that information available for the trustees to review at its October meeting.
In other matters, the board approved a new campus free speech policy. It creates a process for any student, faculty member or student group to submit a complaint about an alleged violation of freedom of speech on campus. Ohio Revised Code requires the policy.
In other matters, the board approved the university’s textbook auto adoption policy. The plan, created in conjunction with faculty senate, ensures students know which textbooks they’ll need for a given semester as early as possible. The policy allows previously used textbooks to be assigned to classes unless new information is provided by a to-be-determined deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.