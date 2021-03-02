The Ohio University Board of Trustees voted Monday night to approve a resolution expressing “serious objections” to the Faculty Senate Committee report that recommended journalism professor Yusuf Kalyango be reinstated.
The Board will now send the report back to Faculty Senate for them to conduct another committee hearing, with the Board’s objections to the initial report in mind.
“After review of the full record, The Board of Trustees has serious questions regarding the committee's report,” the resolution said.
The Board found that the misapprehended the standard of evidence used by the committee, failed to permit a university representative to cross examine Kalyango, and the committee also failed to explicitly outline the grounds on which its findings were made.
The Board of Trustees requested that the committee act on the body’s objections to the report and submit a reconsideration of its findings within the next 21 days so that it can be reviewed during the BoT’s April meeting.
The Board of Trustees held an executive session closed to the public for over four hours, and emerged for a short vote and then adjournment. The meeting, which began at 4 p.m. and ended at 8:30, was only public for around 10 minutes at the beginning and end.
Board of Trustees Chair Janelle Coleman stated that Kalyango and his attorney were present during the executive session, as accorded by the faculty handbook.
“I also want to take a moment to say that, to a person, the trustees appreciate and acknowledge the gravity of the issues that come before us today, as well as the ramifications our decision is likely to have for the individuals directly involved in this matter, particularly the complainants and Dr. Kalyango, as well as the university at large,” Coleman said.
The situation with Kalyango has spurred controversy and outrage after a Faculty Senate report recommending his full reinstatement as a professor and that he should maintain his tenure was released to the public by The Athens NEWS in February.
Kalyango has been at the center of multiple Ohio University investigations related to allegations of sexual misconduct from at least two women, The Athens NEWS reported last year. University ethics committees and former Provost and Executive Vice President Chaden Djalali, recommended that he lose tenure and be fired.
Sitting on the Faculty Senate committee was Faculty Senate Chair Robin Muhammad, Mark Franz, Sheryl House, Charles Lowery, Lauren McMills, Vladimir Marchenkov, and Yehong Shao-Lucas, according to the documents. They voted five to one to recommend restoring Kalyango.
The Faculty Senate committee was charged in December with reviewing Kalyango’s tenure revocation appeal through evidence and testimonies from women who alleged Kalyango mistreated them and from faculty members, according to the hearing committee report obtained by The Athens NEWS.
