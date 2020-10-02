Ohio University Credit Union (OUCU) announced Thursday, Oct. 1 it has received approval of its membership charter expansion by the State of Ohio. The approval means OUCU can now serve those who live, work, worship or attend school in the following counties: Athens, Fairfield, Hocking, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton and Washington County.
“We’re excited about this opportunity to serve more of Southern Ohio,” stated OUCU CEO Cory Corrigan. “Athens and its contiguous counties share many of the same challenges, so we’re glad to bring low cost loans, valuable services and cutting-edge technology to a larger community. For 65 years, our goal has been to connect people to the financial tools to help them make the most of their money. We’ve always been about ‘People Helping People.”
As a credit union, OUCU operates using a unique business model, offering accountholders, also called members, an ownership stake in the organization. All profits are returned to members through beneficial rates, no-cost services, and financial wellness resources.
Founded in 1955, OUCU was originally chartered to serve Ohio University employees and their families. Membership later expanded to include 70+ employer groups and associations.
For more information about Ohio University Credit Union, visit www.oucu.org.
