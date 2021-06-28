Ohio University Credit Union is looking to bring financial literacy education to over 7,044 students and residents in Athens and Hocking County, a release said.
Students at 27 schools and the surrounding community will now have free access to Banzai, an online financial literacy program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance from their home or classroom using any internet-enabled device, a press release said.
A press release said this will bring critical skills to Athens and Hocking County Students.
Nelsonville-York Middle School teacher Evan Dishong said he appreciates the service, according to a release.
“I love teaching this in my STEM class and love that the whole thing is interactive. I really appreciate what you do for these students!” Dishong said in a statement.
Through the Banzai online courses, students try out managing a budget, saving for a goal, and dealing with unexpected financial pitfalls, a release stated. Teachers are able to easily monitor and grade student progress remotely.
Other resources, which include articles, calculators, and personalizable coaching sessions, explain everything from the basics of filing your taxes to how health insurance works. These resources are available at oucu.teachbanzai.com/wellness.
Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai, thanked the Ohio University Credit Union for working with their service.
“Thanks to Ohio University Credit Union, area students will now have access to a wide array of courses and resources designed to help prepare them for our increasingly complex world,” Vandagriff said. “We wouldn’t be able to provide these tools without their support.”
Since 2013, Ohio University Credit Union has worked with Banzai to build financial literacy in the southeast Ohio community by investing time, money, industry experience, and a variety of credit union resources.
Banzai resources are used by over 75,000 teachers across the U.S., the release said. These educational tools align with Ohio’s state curriculum requirements, making the program a way to gain vital skills and is a way for anyone in the community to increase their financial literacy, the release said.
Those interested in using Banzai resources can so at oucu.teachbanzai.com/wellness.Teachers interested in using Banzai can visit oucu.teachbanzai.com or call 888-8-BANZAI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.