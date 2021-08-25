Ohio University said it was “evaluating” the possibility of requiring students to take coronavirus vaccines, after Ohio State University announced Tuesday it would be requiring its students to get vaccinated.
OSU announced a vaccine mandate only a day after the FDA approved the Pfizer-BionTech COVID19 vaccine for full use, The Columbus Dispatch reported.
In an emailed statement, Ohio University Spokesperson Carly Leatherwood said the university was discussing the possibility of mandated vaccinations internally.
“Ohio University will continue to evaluate and discuss internally and with public health experts to determine next steps, if any,” Leatherwood said in an email.
Leatherwood added it “is premature to comment further at this time,” and if or when Ohio University policies change, the community will be notified.
Special Assistant to the President for Public Health Operations Gillian Ice said in an emailed letter experts are “considering the implications of this and evaluating what it will mean for the OHIO community.”
Miami University, a peer institution of Ohio University, announced Wednesday via email it was “carefully considering” a vaccine mandate for all campuses, The Miami Student reported.
Ohio University also released vaccination data Tuesday via email, revealing nearly 75% of residential university students are vaccinated against the coronavirus. 64% of students on the Athens campus are fully vaccinated, smashing earlier estimations of close to 50%.
On Twitter, Ice said current vaccine rates are good, but can be higher.
“It’s still not enough, we certainly have several groups with low % (sic)(of vaccinations),” Ice said on Twitter.
Current vaccine data, according to the COVID-19 dashboard, among Ohio University employees and students shows:
- 56.8% of all on campus are vaccinated
- 48% of off-campus students are vaccinated
- 76.5% of Ohio University administration is vaccinated, the highest demographic
- Only 49.6% of faculty has declared they are vaccinated
- Washington Hall and Skyview Apartments both have over 90% vaccination rates
Ice said response rates to vaccination surveys on all regional campuses are too low: more than 50 percent of regional campus students have not selected a pathway, making it impossible to calculate student vaccination rates on those campuses.
The Ohio Department of Health announced Tuesday that more than 6 million Ohioans ages 12 and up have started the COVID-19 vaccination process, marking 60% of the population currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout the state. Many providers offer walk-in appointments, or Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine to learn more.
