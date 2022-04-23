Ohio University expects to graduate approximately 3,500 students during its spring commencement ceremony, which is set to take place on April 29-30 at OU’s Convocation Center.
The graduation will take place in three parts, with the doctoral and masters students ceremony taking place on Friday, April 29, at 9:30 a.m. Undergraduate ceremonies will take place Saturday, April 30, at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., with morning and afternoon ceremonies determined by college of graduation.
American Electric Power (AEP) Vice President and OU graduate, Janelle Coleman, will be the undergraduate commencement keynote speaker; and Dr. Brandon Kendhammer, who was named as the 2021 Outstanding Graduate Faculty Award winner, will be the graduate commencement keynote speaker.
Coleman, who earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from OHIO’s E. W. Scripps School of Journalism in 1995, is also a member of the Ohio University Board of Trustees and a former board chair.
“I am honored to serve as my alma mater’s 2022 Undergraduate spring commencement speaker,” Coleman said. “I am extremely proud of this year’s graduating class, and I am looking forward to speaking with them and celebrating them in April.”
Kendhammer is an expert on politics in Nigeria and the rise of violent extremist groups in West Africa. His most recent book, “Boko Haram,” (Ohio University Press, 2018) with Carmen McCain, examines the social history of one of Africa’s deadliest terrorist groups and its impact on Nigerian politics and social life.
For more information, visit www.ohio.edu/commencement. Commencement will also be live-streamed from that page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.