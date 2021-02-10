Ohio University faculty Senate voted Monday to withdraw the committee report recommending that journalism professor Yusuf Kalyango keep his tenure, telling the Board of Trustees to no longer consider the findings.
The resolution, introduced by Senators Jennifer Fredette and Devika Chawla, stated that there were numerous flaws in the report of the Faculty Senate Committee into whether Kalyango should be reinstated as a full professor.
Fredette said the committee improperly applied the “clear and convincing” evidence standard. The resolution also said the senate committee also improperly placed the burden of evidence on the university rather than Kalyango.
“These facts indicate that the Faculty Senate’s specially convened committee process was fatally flawed and violated university policy,” the resolution stated.
The resolution also said the committee violated the faculty handbook by using an evidentiary standard different than the one used by the OU Office for Equity and Civil Rights Compliance (ECRC), which found that in the past Kalyango had sexually harassed two students.
The Athens Messenger reported last week that an Ohio University Faculty Senate Committee held a hearing in December that recommended Kalyango should be reinstated immediately as a full professor and should not lose his tenure after not being ensured adequate due process by the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism and the Scripps College of Communication.
The report was made publicly available by The Athens NEWS on Monday.
Kalyango has been at the center of multiple Ohio University investigations related to allegations of sexual misconduct from at least two women, The Athens NEWS reported last year. University ethics committees and former Provost and Executive Vice President Chaden Djalali, recommended that he lose tenure and be fired.
The vote was 26 in favor of the resolution, one opposition, and 22 abstentions. Senators abstained, since many of them either served on committees related to Kalyango’s case over the years or belong to the Scripps College of Communication where the professor works.
Senator Jaqueline Wolf was the sole member to vote against the resolution, expressing concern that tenure rights of faculty members could be weakened if the resolution were to set a precedent.
“I really don’t want to see us go toward weakening tenure. I don’t understand how this faculty committee threatens anyone’s rights or doubts anyone. And to wipe out the rationale and the decision of an entire faculty senate committee strikes me as a very, very dangerous precedent,” she said.
Chawla responded to this claim.
“Tenure protects academic freedom, it does not give you license to conduct physical or sexual misconduct,” Chawla said. “I do not believe that this committee was convened to protect tenure. It was a hearing.”
The resolution was originally written assuming that the Board of Trustees had not received the original committee report. Faculty Senate Chair Robin Muhammad, however, revealed the Board already had copies of the report.
The resolution was amended at the last minute to request the Board of Trustees disregard the findings of the committee and defer to earlier findings.
