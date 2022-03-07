ATHENS – “It’s going to be nasty.”
That’s the view of prospects for the people of Ukraine as Russia’s war against its former republic continues, offered by an Ohio University history professor whose areas of expertise include East European history; Russian politics, foreign policy and history; and Soviet history.
Given his academic credentials, it’s not surprising that Steven Miner, Ph.D., has been called on in recent days for insights into the conflict in Ukraine that’s now raging. On Monday, for example, he took part in a panel discussion on the topic that drew a large audience, and on Friday afternoon he was scheduled to contribute to a live-streamed “Ask the Experts” session held by the university. On Thursday evening, Miner spoke with The Logan Daily News, offering a grim analysis of the Ukrainian crisis and the options for responding to it that are open to the United States and its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
Miner argued that Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s professed reason for invading Ukraine – his supposed fear that the expansion of NATO, which Ukraine has considered joining, poses a growing threat to Russia’s security – is a cynical smokescreen, meant to disguise his true aim of disrupting the global power structure and maintaining his own autocratic rule.
While some may argue that Putin’s stated concerns about NATO as a threat are not groundless, Miner maintains that “they largely are. I think they’re a screen for what he’s really concerned about. Russian generals who have been sidelined wrote an open, collective letter in which they said, ‘NATO represents no threat to us at all.’”
Miner noted that NATO includes 30 countries, which must all agree before the alliance can invoke Article 5 of the treaty, allowing for collective defense against an aggressor. “That’s a recipe for inaction,” he contended, adding that Article 5 has been invoked only once, after the 9-11 attacks on the United States. “(NATO is) not an offensive alliance,” he insisted, observing also that in the early days of his being in power, Putin did not object to NATO expansion.
Miner suggested that Putin cannot realistically view Ukraine, even though allied with the U.S. and western Europe, as a serious military threat to his country. However, he added, a Ukraine with increasingly close economic and political ties to the West does undermine the credibility of Putin’s worldview and his hold on power.
“He’s objecting to the creation of a Ukraine that is democratic, and increasingly integrated with the West economically and politically, because he’s made a big argument for the last 20 years that what he calls ‘Anglo-American democracy’ is not suited for the Slavic temperament or culture,” the historian explained. “And if Ukraine succeeds, it’s a standing rebuke to him.” And with a long, porous border with Russia over which traffic can move both ways, an independent Ukraine also poses the risk of spreading ideas that can undermine his rule. “He’s a man that is deeply scared,” Miner speculated.
While it’s difficult to gauge Russian public opinion in a country where Putin has “a near monopoly on communications,” Miner said, he believes there is significant opposition to the invasion of Ukraine – though probably also some “love it or leave it” sentiment of support for the homeland during a military conflict.
“Would your average Russian want to see NATO in Ukraine? No,” Miner said. “But that’s not a reason that most Russians would want to start a war over it.” He cited the fact that, although the Russian authorities deal harshly with civil unrest, nonetheless thousands of Russians have turned out to protest the invasion. “You’ve had over 6,000 people arrested already protesting this war from day one, which shows there is quite widespread opposition to it,” he said.
Miner argued that in a published declaration of his rationale for the war, Putin called for concessions from the West that he certainly must have known would never be granted – such as that eastern European countries that have joined NATO should be disarmed, and that all U.S. nuclear weapons should be removed from the European continent.
“Those are really sweeping claims. They’re demands you would make of a defeated power, not of a negotiating partner,” he said. “(Putiin) wanted this war, and he got it.” His ultimate goal? “He wants to change the balance of power in the world,” Miner said.
While the Russian leader may have made a ruthless calculation in deciding to invade, Miner suggested, he miscalculated. Putin, he said, is now in a war in which his forces are displaying “incompetence on a massive scale,” and which could easily become a long-drawn-out, brutal fight against guerrilla resistance forces even if – as is likely – Russia prevails in the conventional warfare.
“I think he’s stuck his head in a sack,” he said of Putin. “He was hoping that this would be over in 48 hours. It’s arguable that he thought that many Ukrainians would welcome him… He’s now got a war on his hand that threatens to stretch way into the future.” And when Russian forces try to pacify Ukraine’s larger cities, he said, the already gruesome level of brutality is likely to escalate. If Kiev, for example, holds out and faces a pacification effort, he predicted, “it’s going to make the siege of Leningrad look tame if Putin has his way.”
For the U.S. and its allies to not intervene, Miner said, would be to “simply cave to the politics of reckless force.” However, he warned, Russia’s stockpile of nukes limits the options for western intervention to the non-military.
“I don’t think we can do a lot other than to hold tough, keep NATO together, keep the spotlight on this, not get tired of it and move on to other things as Americans tend to do, but to fund the Ukrainian resistance, (provide) humanitarian assistance to the already million refugees who are coming out of there, and put the screws to Putin as much as we can, including cutting off his oil, which we have not done,” Miner said. “We’re just going to have to take a hit in terms of higher oil prices. If we don’t do that, we’re not serious. This is a challenge to the world order. If we still want to have cheap gas, then we’re really not serious.”
Direct military intervention is simply too risky, he said.
“I have friends who say, ‘We should have a no-fly zone over Ukraine,’” Miner said. “(I tell them), ‘Oh really? You want a nuclear exchange, do you?’... How many Americans would like to see New York incinerated to defend Tallinn? How many Americans know where Tallinn is?”
Jim Phillips is the editor of The Logan Daily News. Email at jphillips@logandaily.com.
