Corporate events – they were once a time for businesses to educate employees during the day and allow them to cut loose at time. Now, thanks to COVID-19 business meetings and retreats have been regulated to yet another Zoom call. The Ohio University Inn & Conference Center has found a way to bring back some of the fun in a COVID-safe way.
The OU Inn announced last week its new Meeting Bubble Program, a program that facilitates safe, productive meetings and events by creating a bubble environment. The program offers solutions including booking “double the square footage” Meeting space and hybrid meeting options through AV technology.
“The Ohio University Inn & Conference Center provides safe solutions for bringing corporate teams together such as the opportunity to buyout a full-floor of the hotel,” the press release stated. “In addition to the floor-by-floor buyout, The Ohio University Inn & Conference Center works with each group to tailor the program to best meet their needs.”
Options available to groups include separate registration areas, meeting rooms disinfected during breaks, sanitation station at registration area and at meeting room entrances. Additionally, the OU Inn has taken a creative approach to catering options to allow eating to be as COVID-19 friendly as possible, options include grab-and-go meals and pre-packaged snacks for team breaks.
According to the press release, the Meeting Bubble Program follows local regulations and CDC guidelines for the safety and well-being of guests and employees. The OU Inn requites all hotel team members to wear face coverings. Additional COVID-19 precautions include: reduced and distanced seating in meeting rooms, restaurants and public spaces including the lobby; frequent disinfecting of public spaces and high touch areas including elevator buttons, door handles and handrails; and hand sanitizer stations in public areas, at elevator banks and in meeting rooms.
The OU Inn wants the community to know that they take COVID-19 precautions seriously, thus allowing a modified return to organization’s meetings and events. OU Inn’s General Manager Michael Smith addresses the community on the Inn’s website.
“Our team takes great pride in the role we play in the lives of our customers and guests,” Smith said. “Rest assured that as circumstances continue to develop, one thing will remain constant: We will make our decisions with the health and well-being of our customers, guests, team members, and community as our highest priority.”
For a full list of health and safety protocols and to learn more about having a meeting or event at The Ohio University Inn & Conference Center, please visit www.ouinn.com or call Betsy Baringer, Director of Sales, 740-589-3704
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.