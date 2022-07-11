Ohio University Internal Audit has been repositioned as the Office of Audit, Risk, and Compliance (OARC) with expanded functions that will enhance internal controls and compliance mechanisms and build compliance consciousness in existing university business processes.
Laura Myers, who most recently served as OU’s deputy chief strategy and innovation officer, has been appointed director of university compliance, reporting to Chief Audit Executive Marion Candrea.
“Integrating (OU’s) internal audit and compliance functions under one umbrella only strengthens the University’s risk management function,” President Hugh Sherman said. “I appreciate Marion’s leadership as we realign these functions, and I appreciate Laura’s willingness to take on this new, critical role.”
Myers, who earned a Juris Doctorate in Law from The Ohio State University, served as Title IX and ADA/504 coordinator at OU from August 2008-July 2013 and chief of staff to the executive vice president and provost from July 2013-July 2019. She will be responsible for working with University leadership to develop an improved understanding of compliance risk in certain identified areas.
“Having a university-wide compliance function demonstrates a commitment to a proactive approach to compliance, and creating the function within the Office of Audit, Risk, and Compliance is a great fit,” Candrea said.
“There are a lot of synergies that exist between audit and compliance that can be leveraged to reduce critical operating and compliance risks at the University. I am pleased to have someone with Laura’s experience leading this charge.”
Existing internal audit staff will continue to serve in the same capacity within the expanded office; however, while they are positioned under the same umbrella, the audit side and the compliance side will serve separate and distinct functions:
Audit will continue to provide the same assurance services to the OU Board of Trustees and senior leadership that it always has. Audit will also continue to consider compliance risk in any departmental or process audits.
Compliance will assist management in formulating an understanding of compliance risk in certain identified areas, with a focus on high-priority compliance areas. It will provide oversight to the University-wide compliance program and collaborate with the distributed processes that support compliance across the institution.
For more information about the Office of Audit, Risk, and Compliance, visit www.ohio.edu/audit.
