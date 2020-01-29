The College of Fine Arts at Ohio University announced the launch of the new Master of Arts Administration (MAA) professional graduate degree program, welcoming its first cohort in Fall 2020.
According to the University, they hope the one-year graduate program will equip students with the necessary creative skills and leadership acumen to helm arts and cultural organizations in the nonprofit sector.
The curriculum merges arts administration knowledge with training in discipline-specific arts management. Students take foundational arts administration courses that emphasize governance, management, and fundraising. They also choose one area of specialization to complement their arts background, area of leadership interest, or current practice. Areas of specialization include Community Dance, Museum Studies, Music Leadership, Theater and Production Management, and Visual Arts Management.
The culminating experience of the program is a semester-long professional internship in the arts. Practical experience and community-engaged opportunities are infused throughout the program and reflect a commitment to applied study and experiential learning.
“The Master of Arts Administration degree harnesses the interdisciplinary and creative power of the College of Fine Arts at OHIO,” Dr. Christi Camper Moore, Head of Arts Administration, said. “We are focused on graduating Artist-Administrators that will contribute to reimagining the field. As we respond to 21st century career demands, this program provides a path to a wide range of work opportunities in the rapidly evolving field of arts administration.”
The foundational coursework, the ability to specialize leadership interest in a specific arts area, and the required semester-long professional internship provide a depth and breadth of preparedness that will be invaluable for career longevity. The design of the degree also enables students to collaborate alongside experienced arts faculty, who are not only accomplished in specific arts disciplines, but also have varied administrative roles and backgrounds.
From navigating unique challenges to advocating for policies and resources, the goal is for students to learn to leverage leadership that serves arts organizations and communities in meaningful, sustainable ways.
The MAA application deadline is March 1, 2020. Apply online at https://www.ohio.edu/graduate/apply.
For more information on the MAA program, contact Dr. Christi Camper Moore campermo@ohio.edu or visit https://www.ohio.edu/fine-arts/master-arts- administration.
