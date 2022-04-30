Ohio University has once again been recognized as one of the top transfer-friendly schools in the nation.
The school was given the honor by Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) 2022 Transfer Honor Roll, which recognizes the development and support of pathways created for the success of community college transfer students.
“Ohio is committed to providing the support and resources transfer students need to successfully attain a high-quality Ohio University education,” Executive Vice President and Provost Elizabeth Sayrs said.
“In our partnership with community colleges and university partners across the state and beyond, Ohio’s primary focus is to anticipate, welcome, and support transfer students in every way necessary to achieve their educational goals. It is an honor to once again be recognized by Phi Kappa Theta as one of the nation’s leading transfer-ready schools.”
Institutions selected for the honor roll were evaluated based on 40 key metrics related to the support and success of transfer students, including cost and financial aid, campus life for transfer students, admission practices and bachelor’s degree completion options.
The Transfer Honor Roll is based on data submitted through an institution’s profile on PTK Connect, PTK’s virtual tool that assists students in finding their colleges, career pathways and more. Colleges are given a Transfer Friendliness Rating (TFR) once they complete their PTK Connect profile, and the honor roll is chosen from among the top 25 percent highest-rated colleges.
This marks the third year in a row Ohio has been recognized, and sixth time overall since 2016. This year, 171 institutions made the list with only six from the state of Ohio.
“From our early innovations in accepting transfer credit to new and ongoing relationships with community college partners, Ohio remains committed to serving and developing pathways that allow transfer students to seamlessly access the Ohio University experience on all our campuses and online. We are proud to be recognized for this honor for the third consecutive year,” Vice President for Enrollment Management Candace Boeninger said.
OU offers a myriad of transfer pathways for students to get the Ohio experience. To begin the process of transferring to OU, a student must have completed at least nine semester hours or 12 quarter hours at a regionally accredited institution. Then the student decides their desired start date, reviews cost and aid information, submits a transfer application and requests transcripts from their prior institution(s) to be sent to OU.
“This award is so important because it is based on what students tell us they need from their transfer experience,” Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa, said in a release. “We are honored to recognize the colleges and universities working exceptionally hard to create stronger pathways to bachelor’s degree completion for all students.”
Established in 1918, Phi Theta Kappa is the oldest, largest, and most prestigious honors society recognizing students pursuing two-year degrees, with almost 1,300 chapters in 10 countries. More than 3.8 million students have been inducted since PTK was established, with approximately 240,000 active members on college campuses in all 50 states.
All 2022 Transfer Honor Roll recipients can be viewed on PTK’s website. To learn more about transferring to OU, visit the Undergraduate Admissions transfer web page.
