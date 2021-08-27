Ohio University has partnered with CVS to expand its asymptomatic COVID-19 testing capabilities on the Athens campus, Ohio University announced Friday
Vault Health will remain the University’s main asymptomatic testing program for regular asymptomatic testing.
“CVS will be used for wide net testing and as an alternative to Vault for those who have an approved accommodation due to inability to produce saliva,” special assistant to the president for public health operations Gillian Ice said.
CVS uses Mesa Biotech’s Accula SARS-CoV-2 rapid PCR test. There is no cost for students or employees to take the test, and results are available electronically in 30 minutes. Those who are asked to test with CVS will receive a link via email to schedule a test. The CVS testing center is in Grosvenor West 111.
Ohio University COVID Operations employs a wide net testing strategy when a specific group of individuals may have had contact with a positive case.
Reasons to initiate wide net testing may include a concerning cluster of positive cases associated with a specific campus location, an exposure in a communal living setting, or if contact tracing indicates that a positive individual has recently been in contact with small or large numbers of other individuals.
This wide net testing strategy was successful in containing outbreaks on campus during the last academic year, the release said.
Students, faculty and staff who would like to take an asymptomatic test to check their health status, to meet travel guidelines, or for any other reason may test through Vault Health.
Any individual who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should follow the OHIO COVID-19 Protocol and should not visit an asymptomatic testing location.
