Ohio University announced this week plans for the Fall 2020 Commencement Ceremony.
Following continued state guidance around large gatherings, the University developed a virtual plan to recognize and celebrate our fall graduates even in the midst of this unique time when we can’t come together.
The ceremony will be streamed on www.ohio.edu/commencement at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
“We are very proud of our graduates and want to honor them appropriately,” Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis said. “While spring 2020 graduates opted for an in-person ceremony when it is safe to do so, the fall class will celebrate with a virtual recognition ceremony. We have a team of staff members working on plans for a dynamic virtual event that will honor and celebrate our fall graduates.”
Fall graduates, their friends and family can expect a formal academic ceremony with addresses from select university leaders and special speakers to be announced. The name of each candidate for graduation will be announced during the ceremony.
