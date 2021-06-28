Ohio University President Hugh Sherman announced Friday he will recommend to the Ohio University Board of Trustees that they adjust the roster of Board of Trustees membership to ensure that a representative from the southeast Ohio region holds a seat on the board.
A Ohio University press release said the move is a “first step in (Sherman’s) planned efforts to strengthen partnerships in communities served by the Ohio University across southeast Ohio.
The Board of Trustees is currently composed of nine voting members, two national trustees, two ex-officio student trustees, two faculty representatives, and a representative of the Ohio University Alumni Association Board, a release said.
During the planned August Board of Trustees meeting, Sherman will ask the board to consider ensuring a seat on the board for a representative from the region either through either converting one of the national trustee seats or through the addition of a new non-voting seat on the board.
“Strengthening our service to the region is one of my key presidential priorities,” Sherman said. “We need to cultivate a stronger alliance with the communities in which we live.”
In his first discussion with the Board of Trustees, Sherman highlighted Ohio University’s history of service to the region and the need for Ohio University to continue to serve the economic interests of regional communities, deliver distinctive academic programming that connects to regional needs, and work with communities to understand collective challenges and develop collective solutions.
“By securing a seat on the Board of Trustees for a Regional Representative, we will ensure the region has a role and voice in University leadership,” Sherman said in a statement. “This individual will bring a unique, and needed, perspective to board discussions and deliberations. The trustee will improve the lines of communication in the region, strengthen the University’s existing Southeast Ohio partnerships, and help establish new ones with the focus on advancing our region.”
Sherman was appointed president of Ohio University in late May, after former President Duane Nellis announced he was stepping down from his role to resume a career as a geology instructor.
Before stepping down in January 2021 with plans to return to faculty, Sherman served as the dean of the College of Business.
From 2007 to 2021, Dr. Sherman served as dean of Ohio University’s College of Business and as the Corlett Chair of Strategy and Senior Economic Policy Fellow in the Voinovich School for Leadership & Public Affairs, Ohio University previously stated.
The Board intends to launch a search for the University’s 23rd President in early fall of 2022 with plans for an appointment to begin no later than July 1, 2023, The Messenger previously reported
