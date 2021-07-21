A book from the Ohio University Press was awarded an Ohioana award, Ohio University announced Wednesday.
“Raggin’ On: The Art of Aminah Brenda Lynn Robinson’s House and Journals,” edited by Carole Genshaft, won the “About Ohio or an Ohioan” category for the 2021 Ohioana Book Award, presented by the Ohioana Library, a release said.
The work accompanies the exhibition of the same name on view at the Columbus Museum of Art through October 3, 2021, according to a release. The book is distributed by the Ohio University Press and details Aminah Robinson’s work, which revolved around her family and community, African American history, travel and stories her elders told her.
“Ohio University Press is thrilled by the recognition for this important book on Aminah Robinson, and we’re proud of our role in bringing it to Ohioans as well as to a wider audience,” Beth Pratt, Ohio University Press interim director, said. “I hope that Raggin’ On and the Ohioana award serve to increase Robinson’s legacy and inspire artists and readers alike.”
This exhibition and book’s title reflects the hope that the perspectives of visitors of the exhibit and readers of the book will ensure Robinson’s work never ends, the release said.
Genshaft is curator-at-large at the Columbus Museum of Art and enjoyed a close relationship with Robinson beginning in the late 1980s, according to the release. Since Robinson’s death in 2015, she has supervised the organization and documentation of the artist’s estate, which was left to the Museum.
The Ohioana Book Awards were first given in 1942 and are the second oldest, and among most prestigious, state literary prizes in the nation, according to a release.
Genshaft is also the author of the Ohio University Press–distributed Aminah’s World: An Activity Book and Children’s Guide about Artist Aminah Brenda Lynn Robinson, which was a finalist for the 2018 Ohioana Book Award in juvenile literature.
For more information about the book, visit the “Raggin’ On” page on the Ohio University Press website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.