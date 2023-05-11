Ohio University is among several Ohio organizations that received literacy grants recently.
Dollar General Literacy Foundation, based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, announced the award of more than $240,000 in literacy grants to Ohio nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools on May 11.
Ohio University received two grants of $8,000 each, for a total of $16,000.
The funds are part of the foundation’s literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states in which Dollar General operates to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.
“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”
The grants awarded to Ohio organizations are expected to impact the lives of more than 18,000 individuals.
These grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Funding may be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs. Learn more about the Foundation’s literacy grant programs online at http://www.dgliteracy.org.
