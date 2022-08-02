Ohio University requires face masks to be worn in all indoor spaces on the Athens campus.
On Friday, the university announced the requirement would go into effect Monday.
Some businesses, such as the GoMart gas station on East State Street, put a notice on its sign for patrons to be respectful of its social-distancing practices.
Following OU’s lead, Passion Works Studio announced Sunday that it also will require masks in the studio starting Monday.
On Thursday, Ohio Department of Health (ODH) indicated that Athens County reached the threshold to be at a high COVID-19 community level according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community COVID-19 tracker.
The state said there were 535 active confirmed cases in the county as of Thursday and 15,916 total recovered cases, for a total of 16,597 cases. An additional 207 cases were reported since the July 21 update. The cases involved 33 people ages 0-19, 35 people ages 20-29, 14 people ages 30-39, 30 people ages 40-49, 30 people ages 50-59, 28 people ages 60-69, 21 people ages 70-79, and 16 people ages 80 or older.
ODH confirmed that Athens County had 146 total deaths related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. One death was added to the total during the most recent reporting period.
The CDC suggests that people living in a high COVID-19 community level area wear a face mask indoors in public, make sure their COVID-19 vaccinations are up-to-date and get tested if they have symptoms.
“They’re not restrictions or requirements, just suggestions,” said Jack Pepper, administrator with Athens City-County Health Department.
CDC community COVID-19 tracker provides date from every county in all states. The tracker is tied into several metrics, such as how many cases per 100,000 people and percentage of ICU beds available, he said. The tracker measures the data over a specific timeline of about two weeks.
The data rank each county’s community level — low (green), medium (yellow) or high (red).
Athens County was in the medium COVID-19 community level since May, Pepper said.
“More recently, the county has seen an increase in confirmed cases,” he said. “As a result, that triggered a shift to the high level. With that comes the recommendations for additional preventive measures to protect people.”
This summer has been different than the previous summer, Pepper said.
“Last summer, we didn’t see a lot of disease. We’ve seen a steady climb in cases countywide since the onset of summer,” he said.
With Ohio University not in session, the health department expected that it would see less of the disease.
“We were surprised to see when the students left, we didn’t have a significant drop off in cases,” Pepper said.
The main cause for those numbers to increase may be the Omicron BA.5 variant, which Pepper said is a very contagious version of COVID-19.
“People are getting sick, and some are having a tough time, but overall, they are managing their illness well. This is a very contagious, less virulent version of the disease, and as a result, we’re seeing an increase,” he said.
By comparison, the Delta variant was very virulent — severe or harmful in its effects — but not as contagious.
Another factor may be that people have gotten a little relaxed with social distancing and other preventive measures, he said.
“As a public, we’ve been a little less vigilant in preventative measure and we’re seeing an increase in the disease,” Pepper said.
COVID-19 vaccines are available for people as young as 6 months of age, Pepper said.
Hocking College did not respond to inquires about its mask requirement as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.