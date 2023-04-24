Move Out

Big piles of trash come with the exodus of Ohio University students in May 2022. With rental leases ending soon and resident halls closures set for May 5, the city and others are working together to reduce the amount of reusable items that get put into the local landfill.

 Messenger File Photo by John Halley

With many Ohio University students starting to pack up in preparation to move back home, the City of Athens is encouraging people wanting to get rid of their gently used items by giving them to a local second-hand store.


