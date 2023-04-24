Big piles of trash come with the exodus of Ohio University students in May 2022. With rental leases ending soon and resident halls closures set for May 5, the city and others are working together to reduce the amount of reusable items that get put into the local landfill.
With many Ohio University students starting to pack up in preparation to move back home, the City of Athens is encouraging people wanting to get rid of their gently used items by giving them to a local second-hand store.
During the April 17 City Council meeting, Mayor Steve Patterson told the council that the city is decreasing the number of dumpsters available during Move-Out week at Ohio University.
All OU residence halls will close by 8 p.m. May 5.
“During the COVID pandemic, we have a lot of dumpsters all over because we knew people were not going to want to return with certain things for fear that they were contaminated and so on and so forth,” Patterson said. “Last year we drew that down somewhat in terms of the number of dumpsters. This year, we’re going to draw it down even further.”
A dumpster will be on Court Street for people to “drop off things that should go to the landfill as opposed to gently used or reusable items” that can be reused or sold at a second-hand shop, he said.
During move-out, OU students are being encouraged to take reusable, gently used furniture or items to:
Southeast Ohio History Center, 24 W. State St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 5-6
Station Street Apartments, 123 W. Union St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 5-6
UpCycle Thrift Store, 751 W. Union St.
“Habitat is a great place to send that dress that you don’t want anymore,” Patterson said.
According to OU’s website, each residence hall will have a donation station where students can drop off unwanted materials, such as carpets, small appliances, clothing, bedding, furniture and food. The donated materials will be collected and sorted throughout finals week.
Community Give Back Days, where community members provide a pre-organized food box with staple items, will be held from 5-8 p.m. May 10 and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. May 11 at the Athens County Fairgrounds.
For those with scrap metal and lots of trash to dispose of, The City of Athens has Dumpsters available from 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the service garage, 387 W. State St. Construction debris is not accepted.
Those planning to use the dumpsters must bring a photo ID or copy of their utility bill showing their address to verify that they are an Athens resident.
