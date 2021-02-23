An Ohio University analysis of data shows that Ohio has a lower rate of deaths related to police interventions than the national average, according to a recent study.
The data, extracted from the Washington Post’s Police Shootings Database, showed that from 2015 through 2020, Ohio averaged 2.4 deaths per 1 million residents, 35th in the nation and below the national average of 2.99, a press release stated.
The data analysis was completed by Ohio Alliance for Innovation in Population Health, a collection of healthcare and policy experts from Ohio University.
“Our nation and state remain gripped in a conversation about how law enforcement can best protect the lives of everyone involved while responding to potentially dangerous situations, and these data are designed to further inform that conversation,” Rick Hodges, director of OAIPH and Ohio University professor, said in a statement.
The data also showed that the rate of deaths in Ohio among African-Americans is 339 percent higher (6.96 per 1 million residents) than those among white Americans (1.59 per 1 million residents).
According to the study, southern Appalachian Ohio had an officer-involved death rate significantly below the Ohio and national average, with only 1.5 deaths per 1 million people.
Out of the 100 most populous counties in the nation, Franklin County had the 18th-highest rate of fatalities per 1 million residents (4.81), while Cuyahoga and Hamilton counties ranked 56th and 61st, respectively — below the average.
“There is obviously no easy solution to reducing police-involved shooting fatalities,” Orman Hall, research lead, said. “Our hope is that the findings of this study can help law enforcement agencies analyze their own policies and determine whether they can be amended to reduce the loss of life while protecting the safety of officers and citizens alike.”
The data also showed that non-urban areas nationally had a slightly higher rate of police-intervention-related fatalities than urban areas. Rural and suburban areas averaged 2.99 deaths per million residents, while the national average was 2.97 per million residents.
