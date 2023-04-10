Ohio University surplus properties Staff report Apr 10, 2023 Apr 10, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save According to Ohio University's website, the Board of Trustees designed the following real estate as surplus, meaning they can be sold.Woolworth's Building — 31 S. Court St., AthensHaning Hall — 35 W. Union St., AthensLasher Hall — 43 W. Union St., Athens)Central Classroom Building — 67 W. Union St., AthensCrewson House — 115 S. Court St., AthensHebbardsville Farm — 3700 Hebbardsville Road, AlbanyBlack Farm Horse Park — 32505 US 50, ChillicotheOhio Horse Park — 400 Bobcat Lane, Franklin FurnaceCampus and Community Center — 1508 S. 9th St., IrontonProctorville Center — 111 Private Drive 516, Proctorville Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Sophia Szolosi looks to stay focused amidst meteoric rise in freshman year One Ohio hospital recently ended their maternity services, another will soon follow suit Fire marshal knows importance of volunteer firefighters Survivors Advocacy Outreach Program withdraws $1.4 million in grant funds from Nelsonville Millfield couple arrested on drug-related charges Trending Recipes
