Ohio University President Duane Nellis said in an email Monday that the university would significantly expand in-person activity for the Summer and Fall semesters, after nearly three semesters of primarily online instruction for students.
Nellis said in an email to students that the university planned to expand in-person activity, as cases wane in Athens County and across the nation. In Athens County, the seven-day average tracked down from 26 cases per day to only around 10 cases per day in February.
“With recent successes in mind, and with COVID cases currently dropping in Ohio and across the country as vaccines are deployed,” Nellis said in an email. “We are planning to welcome all students to our campuses, to significantly increase face-to-face course offerings, and to have fully open residence halls on our Athens campus this fall.”
However, Ohio University doesn’t plan to open the floodgates, Nellis said, favoring a return with caution.
Some of the steps that will be taken by the university include:
- Classes and indoor events will continue to follow any ongoing public health guidelines for social distancing.
- The university has identified meeting spaces that can be temporarily converted to classroom space for some larger courses.
- Some courses will be divided into smaller sections to allow for face-to-face instruction while meeting public health guidelines.
- The university will offer more in-person hybrid courses that include a mix of face-to-face and online elements each week.
- Some larger classes, such as those with more than 50 students, may continue to be delivered online.
- Ohio University is also planning to host Bobcat Student Orientation in-person this summer – although in smaller groups than normal – with virtual options available.
“While we should not expect University life to fully return to a pre-pandemic normal, we can all look forward to a more normal summer and fall,” Nellis said in the email.
He continued, acknowledging some students and faculty may feel anxious about the planned return, but said the university would only approach increased in-person activity with the utmost caution.
He said health experts at Ohio University and the state will continue to monitor the situation with caseload and the spread of new contagious variants and make adjustments as needed.
“Nonetheless, we are optimistic and truly thrilled to be planning toward a more familiar summer and fall,” Nellis said. “I simply cannot wait for even more of our incredible students and our dedicated faculty and staff to be together on our campuses again soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.