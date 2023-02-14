Consultants from the USC Race and Equity Center, a nationally-recognized organization for its work in diversity, equity and inclusion, will visit Ohio University between Feb. 22-24 to host several hybrid feedback and listening sessions with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members.
USC consultants will host additional virtual listening sessions in March. Further details about these sessions will be shared in the coming weeks.
In spring 2022, several incidents that appeared to be racist occurred at the university, according to previous news reports. According to law enforcement, an online threat of lynching was made, a Black resident adviser’s door and property were urinated on, a black doll as taped to a residence hall room door and a bag of trash with a racial slur written on it was left at a door.
Also during spring 2022, President Hugh Sherman shared the university’s commitment to undertake an extensive study of OU’s current diversity, equity and inclusion efforts as part of its larger commitment to support students and to broaden the university’s collective understanding by uplifting diverse identities, cultures and perspectives.
“Ohio’s partnership with the USC Race and Equity Center underscores our commitment to move our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts forward,” Sherman said. “Your participation and feedback will play a vital role in our efforts to conduct a thorough review of Ohio’s efforts in this important area, as well as our overall campus climate.”
About the listening sessions
Each session will be capped at 40 individuals to best accommodate opportunities for active engagement and to allow for robust conversations. Concurrent sessions have been arranged to maximize the engagement with USC representatives. A virtual option will also be available for each session to accommodate those who are unable to participate in person.
To maximize engagement, and to allow a diverse group of OHIO community members to participate in these sessions, all individuals are encouraged to sign up for no more than one session.
For information about the sessions, contact Maria Modayil, project manager for the Diversity Audit, modayil@ohio.edu .
Listening session dates and times
Note: Each session will be available to attend in person and online:
For all OU students:
- Feb. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Baker University Center 240/242)
- Feb. 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. (Baker University Center 240/242)
- Feb. 23 from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Baker University Center 240/242)
For all OU faculty:
- Feb. 22 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (Baker University Center 240/242)
For all OHIO staff:
- Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. (Baker University Center 240/242)
For Ohio University and its surrounding communities (includes all OU students, faculty staff, alumni and Athens/RHE community members):
- Feb. 23 from 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Baker University Center 240/242)
- Feb. 24 from 10:45 a.m. to noon (Baker University Center 240/242)
Additional details
The USC Race and Equity Center, which was selected by Ohio University in December 2022 following an extensive and thorough vetting process, has been contracted to work for one year on the study and will present their findings publicly to university stakeholders in late 2023.
The center has worked with colleges and universities across the country to assess student learning from an equity standpoint and advance racial equity; they also assist to empower faculty and staff members to strategically develop and achieve equity goals through climate studies, high-quality learning experiences, substantive partnerships and workshops built to improve racial literacy on campuses.
For information about OU’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, visit ohio.edu/diversity.
