Ohio University will host the former U.S. Secretary and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in March, as part of a Women’s History Month celebration.
Clinton will be joined by her daughter Chelsea Clinton in the virtual town hall, on March 2 at 4 p.m.
The event is called “A Fireside Chat with Secretary Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton," and the two will discuss their book, "The Book of Gutsy Women," as well as female leadership during the 21st century.
Cindy Anderson, professor of sociology and chair of the Sociology & Anthropology Department at Ohio University, will moderate the Fireside Chat event.
Clinton served as U.S. Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013, was a senator from New York, first lady of the United States, and first lady of Arkansas. In 2016, she ran for U.S. president and was defeated by Donald Trump.
Chelsea Clinton serves on the boards of the Clinton Health Access Initiative and the Alliance for a Healthier Generation. Chelsea Clinton also teaches at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health and has written several books for young readers.
Dr. Gigi Secuban, Ohio University Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion, said the Clinton town hall would be an inspiration to women.
“It is a tremendous honor to welcome Secretary Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton to Ohio University during Women’s History Month 2021,” Secuban said “This conversation about women in leadership is all the more poignant at a time when we have the first-ever woman, and woman of color, as vice president of the United States. A look at women leaders throughout global history reminds us that fearlessness, compassion, and civic engagement can pave the path to an inclusive and equitable future.”
Registration is available at this link:
Registered participants will have a chance to be entered into a drawing to win a signed copy of “The Book of Gutsy Women.”
