Ohio University announced new guidelines and protocols Tuesday, effective immediately, for the COVID-19 pandemic across university buildings, relaxing facial covering guidance, according to a press release.
This comes as the requirements for mask wearing wane nationally — and statewide, as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rescinded all health orders on Wednesday.
Changes in protocol follow shifts in guidance at the state level, as well as from the CDC. The release said Ohio University decisions are “informed by national and state science-based guidance, paired with local data on actual disease spread on our campuses and in surrounding communities.”
Effective immediately, the below protocols have changed:
Face Coverings
- Individuals are no longer required to wear face coverings outdoors, regardless of vaccination status. The university still encourages unvaccinated individuals to wear face coverings and maintain physical distance from other unvaccinated individuals, even when outdoors.
- All individuals are required to wear a face covering while indoors on Ohio University campuses and while utilizing university transportation, regardless of vaccination status, except when in one’s own residence hall and maintaining social distancing, when dining, or when working alone in a closed space (such as a lab or office).
Physical Distancing
- Individuals do not need to practice physical distancing when outdoors. Per CDC guidance, Ohio University unvaccinated individuals to maintain distance while outside.
- As previously announced, in classrooms, individuals are expected to maintain a distance of at least three feet from others not members of their household. In all other indoor public spaces on campus, individuals are expected to maintain a distance of at least six feet.
University Events
There is no capacity limit on indoor or outdoor gatherings beyond normal university guidelines, if distancing protocols
- are met indoors.
- Any event taking place in a university campus building must be approved by the University to ensure adherence to public health protocols.
Maintaining a mask requirement and some amount of physical distancing until more of the campus is vaccinated provides important protections to everyone, the release said.
“It is because we all have worked so hard to follow safety protocols during this challenging year that we are now able to enjoy the results of our success, Gillian Ice, Special Assistant to the President for Public Health Operations, said in a letter to students. “As we return to doing so many of the things we enjoy, please remember that every individual is managing their own risk factors. Let’s all support each other in being healthy and safe while welcoming a more relaxed campus environment.”
