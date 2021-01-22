The Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery (OVMoD) announced that $200,000 in capital funding has been allocated for the museum in the state’s fiscal year 2021 budget to support the renovations of a new museum facility at 67 Columbus Rd. in Athens.
OVMoD is a hands-on discovery museum that is dedicated to increasing access to and equity in educational opportunities for children and youth in the region.
“A project like this is only possible with strong community support," Sara Hartman, OVMoD Board co-President said. "We appreciate the 40+ community leaders who wrote letters of support and offer our sincere thanks to State Representative Jay Edwards and State Senator Frank Hoagland for supporting and advancing the project. We are so excited about our next steps.”
With this contribution, OVMoD hopes to break ground soon in the first round of renovations. Capital campaign fundraising continues for additional renovations and exhibit development. OVMoD has been working with local firms RVC Architects Inc. and Hilferty & Associates (a museum planning/exhibit design group) to create an extraordinary visitor experience that encompasses STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).
“Having a renovated, permanent museum building will help OVMoD further expand its STEAM activities by providing an inspiring space for interactive exhibits and discovery-based educational programming,” Jennifer Hines-Bergmeier, Board co-President said.
“We are thrilled! These funds will help the museum achieve its mission of inspiring confidence in people of all ages to explore and discover the world," Jen Parsons OVMoD director said.
