Ohio Valley Running Company is celebrating five years of business with a week of free activities open to the community from Monday, June 7, through Sunday, June 13.
OVRC opened its doors at 20 Station Street in Athens in June 2016. The store is Southeast Ohio’s only running, walking, and fitness specialty shop. OVRC is owned and operated by Jonathan and Ariana Bernard. Jonathan is an Athens native and Ohio University graduate who moved back to Athens after spending 14 years on the West Coast, where he met his wife.
This year’s celebration features community run/walks where participants can try out shoes from brands such Brooks, Mizuno, Saucony, and Reebok; multiple raffle prize drawings; a donut run; and free strength and mobility screenings with Ohio University Physical Therapy. The full schedule of events is below. All events take place at OVRC, 20 Station St, Athens.
- 6 p.m., Monday, June 7: Injury prevention presentation with Ohio University Assistant Clinical Professor Dr. Robert Wayner, DPT
- 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 8: Aetrex Orthotic foot scan screenings
- 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 8: Community group run with Brooks and Athletic Brewing Company, non-alcoholic craft beer
- 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 9: Community workout Wednesday with Reebok and raffle prizes
- 6 p.m., Thursday, June 10: Strength and mobility screenings with Ohio University Physical Therapy
- 10 a.m., Friday, June 11: Anniversary sale begins and Saucony shoe demos 6-8 p.m.
- Friday, June 11: Happy hour with Athletic Brewing Company and Fluff Bakery
- 9 a.m., Saturday, June 12: Run & Raffle 10 a.m.
- Saturday, June 12: Anniversary sale continues
- 10 a.m., Sunday, June 13: Donut Run in The Ridges (meet at OVRC)12 p.m.
- Sunday, June 13: Anniversary sale continues
