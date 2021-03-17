More widespread vaccinations are on the horizon in Ohio, according to an announcement from Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday.
Beginning March 19, people in phases 1K and 2C will be eligible for vaccination. Phase 1E includes those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease and obesity. Phase 2C includes those aged 40 and older. Between these two eligible groups, 1.6 million more Ohioans will have access to the vaccine.
Then, on March 29, all Ohioans aged 16 and older will be eligible – marking the largest expansion of eligibility in Ohio since the vaccine was put into use. The FDA has authorized emergency use for those ages 16 and 17 to receive the Pfizer vaccine; those 18 and older may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The FDA has not approved the vaccination of children ages 15 or younger.
“It’s a moral imperative that we move as quickly as we can to vaccinate all Ohioans who wish to be vaccinated,” DeWine Tweeted on Tuesday. “We expect to see a significant increase in vaccines coming to Ohio soon, so we will expand vaccine eligibility.”
According to the Ohio Department of Health’s website, 18.54% of Athens County residents have received the first dose of the vaccination, and 11.86% have been fully vaccinated. The percentage of each age demographic of Athens County residents who have received the first dose of the vaccine are:
- Age 0-19 – .36%
- Age 20-29 – 4.83%
- Age 30-39 – 12.94%
- Age 40-49 – 16.13%
- Age 50-59 – 26.39%
- Age 60-64 – 42.86%
- Age 65-69 – 60.47 %
- Age 70-74 – 67.57 %
- Age 75-79 – 65.72%
- Age 80 and over – 72.72 %
As of Wednesday, 20.8% of all Ohioans had received at least the first dose of the vaccine, with 12.2 % having a completed dose.
In Athens County, 4,728 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (7 new cases) and 50 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 110 known active cases in Athens County. There are now 993,681 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 17,992 deaths.
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in Athens County, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Community members can also call the health department directly at 740-595-443 if they you are unable to access the online scheduling platform.
