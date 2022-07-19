OhioHealth is cutting more than 600 jobs as part of a plan that the Columbus-based healthcare operator says is necessary to drive improvements in patient care, according to the Columbus Dispatch.
The health care provider owns 12 hospitals, including O’Bleness in Athens, and more than 200 outpatient locations, and offers hospice and home health services.
OhioHealth Spokesman Colin Yoder said the change will lead to the elimination of 637 jobs in Information Technology and Revenue Cycle Management over the next 3-5 months primarily in the Greater Columbus area.
“To continue to be a leading healthcare system committed to providing the best possible patient experience, we have made the decision to engage external partners to provide some services that we currently provide in house,” Yoder said in a statement to the Athens Messenger.
“This strategy will enable us to secure the skills, technology, expertise and innovation required to deliver a best-in-class, patient-centric, personalized healthcare experience without taking away from investments we are already making at the bedside.”
OhioHealth employs 30,000 associates and physicians across 47 Ohio counties, according to the health system. In addition to the largest hospital in Columbus — Riverside Methodist Hospital – its other hospitals include Grant Medical Center Downtown, Doctors Hospital on the west side and locations in Dublin, Grove City, Delaware, Kenton, Mansfield, Marion, Athens, Circleville, Kenton and Shelby.
Yoder said OhioHealth does not have a specific breakdown for workers who may be affected by the staffing changes in Athens.
OhioHealth informed workers July 7 of the cuts.
The IT workers will remain on the payroll until Jan. 3. They will be given the opportunity for training that could make them eligible for other jobs with OhioHealth, the Columbus Dispatch reports.
The other workers will be laid off Nov. 4.
“We are committed to providing a high-level of support to all associates affected by this change,” Yoder’s statement said. “This includes outplacement support, a job fair specifically for those displaced, temporary salary and benefits continuation after their OhioHealth employment ends and upskill training for those in Information Technology.”
Workers will receive severance pay and temporary benefits after their employment ends, the Columbus Dispatch reports. OhioHealth says it will have a job fair for those who are affected.
“We have also been intentional in providing every person with as much notice as possible that their role will be eliminated,” Yoder’s statement said. “Our goal is to support every person as they transition to their next opportunity.”
OhioHealth says the IT work will be handled by the professional services company Accenture, the Columbus Dispatch reports. AGS Health will handle the revenue cycle business.
In 2016, OhioHealth eliminated 80 jobs in Mansfield. The cuts were part of a restructuring in which OhioHealth outsourced its operations for linens, transcription and child care and eliminated positions in nutrition and lab services in Mansfield.
Most of the employees affected by the Mansfield cuts were offered other jobs at OhioHealth at the time.
