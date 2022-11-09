OhioHealth Check

From left, Jessica Powers, Outdoor recreation Council of Appalachia executive director; Amy Renner, mayor of Chauncey and ORCA board vice-chair; Lenny Eliason, Athens County commissioner and ORCA board member; Steve Patterson, mayor of Athens and ORCA board chair; LeAnn Lucas-Helber, OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital president; and Karen Morrison, OhioHealth Foundation president; pose Tuesday after OhioHealth gave ORCA a $100,000 commitment for the Baileys Trail System.

 Messenger Photo by John Halley

OhioHealth announced that it will commit $100,000 to the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia (ORCA) for the Baileys Trail System.


