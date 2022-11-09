OhioHealth announced that it will commit $100,000 to the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia (ORCA) for the Baileys Trail System.
“We are proud to further our mission ‘to improve the health of those we serve’ through this investment,” said LeeAnn Lucas-Helber, president of OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, on Tuesday. “We know that outdoor recreation not only offers community members the opportunity to improve their physical health and wellness but, especially in the case of the Baileys Trail System, it is a key driver for the region’s economic growth.”
ORCA, in partnership with the Wayne National Forest, manages the Baileys Trail System.
When complete, the system will feature trails tailored to beginner through expert mountain bikers and loops that provide hikes and trail runs through an actively restored forest to Appalachian foothill vistas. This system currently has direct community connections to Chauncey and Doanville. Future connections are planned to Nelsonville and Buchtel.
"We are honored to receive this gift from OhioHealth to support the Baileys Trail System, which provides economic, health, environmental and social benefits to Ohio communities and citizens,” said ORCA Executive Director Jessie Powers.
"We appreciate that OhioHealth has provided this generous contribution to the Baileys Trail System and realizes the importance of outdoor recreation in our region,” said ORCA board vice-chair and Village of Chauncey Mayor Amy Renner. “In Chauncey, we've seen firsthand how having access to this world class trail system can improve the health and wellness of a community, and we strive to be an example of what this type of investment can achieve."
"We appreciate the gift from OhioHealth in support of the Baileys Trail System,” said Lenny Eliason, ORCA board member and Athens County commissioner. “Our community partners provide tremendous support. As a result of their help, we continue to build out the trail system and the related amenities that will make this a jewel in the recreation economy in southeast Ohio."
