OhioHealth Oblenness hospital President Mark Seckinger announced he would be retiring from his position.
Colleagues and OhioHealth associates were advised of Seckinger’s plans in February, a release said.
Seckinger led the hospital as president for 6 years, since 2015, and served as president of OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital for 14 years prior to taking on the role at O’Bleness.
He has held various positions at OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in Columbus, including senior operations officer and vice president of administration. In 1983, Seckinger was named president and chief executive of Doctors Hospital Nelsonville. He began his career in healthcare at Mercy Hospital in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Seckinger was born in Athens, raised in Nelsonville and graduated from Ohio University.
Seckinger has led the hospital through numerous changes in his six year tenure, a release said. He became president of O’Bleness shortly after the hospital joined the OhioHealth system in 2014 and oversaw a number of major improvements since that time, including:
- A new OhioHealth Cancer Care facility on the hospital campus, which also added radiation oncology services,
- A new state-of-the-art intensive care unit,
- The construction of the OhioHealth Nelsonville Health Center,
- A major expansion and renovation of the O’Bleness Hospital Emergency Department and the introduction of a new physician group to staff the department,
- The transition to CareConnect (OhioHealth’s system-wide electronic medical record),
- The construction of a new 30,000 square foot medical office building on the hospital grounds, and
- Recruitment of key specialists including the recent hiring of two board certified pulmonologists.
Seckinger also oversaw the 2017 merging of the Athens Medical Associates and University Medical Associates physician practice groups, which led to the creation of OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College, the release said.
In 2020, he led the hospital through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have been thinking about retirement for a while now,” Seckinger said in a statement. “So, as the end of the pandemic is in sight, starting a new chapter in my own life feels right.”
In the statement, he said he plans to spend more time in Florida and resume traveling with my wife.
Seckinger will continue to advocate for residents of southeast Ohio in his retirement and serve as a board member of the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation, his statement said.
“I’m really very proud of the progress that O’Bleness has made over the last six years,” Seckinger said. “I know that we could not have done it without the support we have gotten from the community.”
A national search for a new president is currently underway and the hospital hopes to announce its new leader this summer, the release stated.
OhioHealth is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable, healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church.
