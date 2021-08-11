OhioHealth will be spearheading new five-year sports medicine partnerships with Nelsonville-York City School District and Trimble Local School District to provide medical and training services for middle and high school student-athletes.
Athens City School District has had a similar program in place at their schools for many years. In the past year, the school has been provided licensed athletic trainer by OhioHealth on top of other sponsorships.
“We are very appreciative of the partnership with OhioHealth and the benefits they are providing to our students,” said Tom Gibbs, Athens City School District superintendent. “This is the first time in my career as a school administrator where our student athletes have this level of care.”
As part of the agreements, licensed athletic trainers employed by OhioHealth are integrated into participating schools to work closely with coaches and staff as well as parents.
“We’re proud to serve as the official healthcare provider for our community’s student athletes and look forward to keeping them safe and healthy as their seasons begin,” said Bill Davis, Director of Sports Medicine at OhioHealth. “Our team is on the tracks, fields and courts—if there is an injury, they can make an assessment and quickly connect athletes to care.”
In addition to care on the field and fast access to specialty medical services in the event of an injury, the partnership also includes numerous additional services, such as preventative training, free sports physicals, concussion testing and educational sessions for students and training offerings for district coaches.
“Having high quality professionals serve our students is a comfort to both our school staff and the parents of our student athletes,” said Rick Edwards, superintendent of Nelsonville-York school district. “We are tremendously grateful for the support of Ohio Health.”
“Trimble Local School District is excited about this partnership and the additional support for Trimble Township and our students,” said Trimble superintendent John Hurd. “We look forward to growing our relationship with OhioHealth and our future collaborative endeavors.”
The partnership also gives these schools districts an enhanced way to communicate between coaches, parents, and athletic trainers utilizing Healthy Roster, a secure and easy-to-use communication and documentation tool that creates a circle of care and ensure that student athletes stay safe and healthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.