Two of Athens local agencies have recently moved to West Union Street, having previously been located in The Plains.
OhioMeansJobs Athens County and the Athens County Veterans Service Office are now located at 510 W. Union Street, near the bike path. Veterans Services is in suite 100, and OMJ is in suite 102, with an entrance around the rear of the building.
This is the same location the Veterans Administration Clinic was previously located, and reopened last fall at 88 N. Plains Road. This location is a community clinic affiliated with the larger Chillicothe VA Medical Center. It offers primary care for area veterans, referrals to the Chillicothe location and other services, according to the VA website.
The West Union Street building was purchased with county funds, costing $1.5 million and to be paid through a bond. The Messenger reported in June that the Athens County Commissioners had signed a purchase contract to acquire the building from Hocking River Properties Ltd. for $1.35 million.
Hocking Valley Bank has agreed to buy the 10-year bond, and bond payments will be made by Athens County Job and Family Services (ACJFS), which operates the OhioMeansJobs office. The office helps prepare people for employment.
The Veterans Service Office will be open March 19 if all goes according to plan. In the meantime, the office is closed for the move. OMJ moved to the new location on Feb. 28, and has been successfully operating out of the new location.
The jobs center and Veterans Services were previously located in the same building in The Plains, with the space leased by Athens County Job and Family Services (ACJFS) for about $60,000 a year. The agency charged the county rent and utilities for the Veterans Services space, which totaled about $10,240 for 2018, according to ACJFS.
The Veteran Services contact information is mostly the same, besides the new building. According to Kim Spencer, Athens County Senior Veteran Service Officer, the office’s phone number will remain 740-592-3216, and the fax line will remain 740-592-3217.
OMJ’s contact information is 740-797-1405; or toll free, 877-351-0405; fax, 740-797-3105; and email, ohiomeansjobsathenscounty@jfs.ohio.gov
