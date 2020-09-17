A resident of The Plains was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 15, upon the execution a search warrant at the man’s residence of 7 Beech Road.
The search warrant for the man’s property was part of an investigation into the “overwhelming” rash of stolen catalytic converters in the Athens County area over the past several months.
James Howerton, 47, was arrested for theft, breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools, all felonies of the fifth degree. His bond was set at $35,000 with 10 percent allowed.
Video surveillance from a local business that was hit, once with seven catalytic converters stolen in one visit, helped lead Athens County Sheriff’s Deputies to identify two males. The second male’s identity has not been released, nor has another arrest been made. However, the suspect has been identified and charges are expected to be filed.
Drug paraphernalia was located during the execution of the search warrant, and more charges are expected to be filed against Howerton once results are returned.
“If you are stealing and or illegally buying catalytic converters, we will find you and bring you to justice,” Sheriff Rodney Smith said in a press release. “I have dedicated my criminal interdiction units, detectives, and all road units to find you and put a stop to this criminal activity immediately. You can run, but you cannot hide.”
