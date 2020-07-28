The Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Major Crimes Unit served a search warrant Friday, July 24 that resulted in the arrest of an Athens man at 9 Hocking Street.
Three adults and three juveniles were at the residence when the warrant was served, a press release concerning the event explained.
A 36-year-old Athens man, George Tolley, was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, a felony of the fourth degree; and possession of weapons while under a disability, a felony of the third degree. Additional charges are expected for Tolley and the two other adults who were at the scene.
Tolley was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident.
Twenty-two items of evidence were seized which Sheriff Rodney Smith attributes to drug trafficking. These items included 336-unit doses of suspected LSD in blotter paper form, suspected heroin and fentanyl, marijuana and various prescription pills. The drugs will be sent to the state lab for testing and identification.
The Major Crimes Unit located four handguns on-scene during the search warrant. Two of the guns had previously been reported stolen, one out of Athens County and the other from West Virginia.
This is not Tolley’s first brush with the Athens County Common Pleas Court, having pled guilty in February 2017 to charges amending from unauthorized use of a vehicle (a felony of the fifth degree) to disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; also pleading guilty to passing bad checks and possession of criminal tools, both felonies of the fifth degree, in June 2020 due to failing terms of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Athens County Empowerment Program. The program holds a guilty plea in abeyance and if the program is successfully completed, the incident will not be on the individual’s record. However, failure results in a sentencing.
Tolley was arraigned at 9 a.m. in Athens County Municipal Court on Monday, July 27. His bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent cash or surety allowed.
This is also not Tolley’s first brush with Municipal Court. His record shows charges involving reckless operation, persistent disorderly conduct, permitting unlicensed driver, possession of marijuana, theft and violation of several temporary protection orders.
