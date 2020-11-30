LOGAN — A two vehicle crash that occurred Friday, Nov. 27, resulted in a death of a Logan man and serious injury to the other driver, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.
The crash took place on Route 33 near milepost 6 at approximately 7:15 p.m. According to the Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway.
The Nissan was driven by Benjamin Welch, 40, of Logan. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Hocking County Coroner David Cummin.
A 2007 Jeep Patriot was heading eastbound in the eastbound lanes of Route 33, and was struck head-on by the Nissan. The Jeep was driven by Kelsey Brown, 20, of Logan. She was flown from the scene by Med-Flight to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Hocking County Emergency Medical Services, Logan Fire Department, Logan Police Department, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.