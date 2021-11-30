A member of a family involved in a high-profile sexual abuse case has pleaded guilty to reduced charges, apparently in exchange for testimony against his parents and older brother.
Josiah Bellar, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court to felony charges of felonious assault and child endangering. He is the first of four family members to be convicted in the case that begin last spring.
Serah Bellar, originally of Amesville, went missing in 2020. She resurfaced in late April 2021 with a Facebook post from an account under a fake name. In the since-removed post, she outlined multiple allegations against the Bellar family, including sexual assault. The post stated that she wanted to wait until she was 18 years old to come forward.
The social media post triggered an investigation by the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and led to charges against four members of the family. Robert, 54, and Deborah Bellar, 49, of Athens, are each charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, third-degree felonies. Both are being held under $1 million bonds. Josiah Bellar’s brother Jonathan, 27, is charged with gross sexual imposition.
A press release about the plea deal quotes from Serah Bellar’s victim’s statement, calling Bellar “a human piece of garbage,” according to Athens County First Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders.
Josiah Bellar committed abusive acts against two juveniles while he was a juvenile himself and under the supervision of his parents. He was sentenced by Judge Patrick Lang to five years of community control with a four-year underlying prison sentence should he violate the terms of that control — which include that he testify against others facing charges in the case. Beller also must complete residential mental health and substance abuse counseling at Mended Reeds Mental Health, a private rehabilitation clinic in Ironton. Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said Bellar will remain in the program until he is deemed fit for release.
Serah Bellar said she spoke with the prosecutor’s office as the plea agreement was being negotiated and requested that Josiah not be allowed to interact with her or children from the household, which was incorporated into the agreement.
Josiah Bellar was charged in May with three counts of rape, each first-degree felonies, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, both fourth-degree felonies. The rape incidents are alleged to have occurred between January 2011 and January 2014, April 2015 and April 2016 and April 2008 and April 2016. The gross sexual imposition incidents allegedly took place between April 2008 and April 2016. He entered a not guilty plea in June 2021.
The other members of the family have all pleaded not guilty.
Bellar did not comment on his sentencing. His attorney, Andrew Danderson, said Josiah Bellar’s upbringing was “tragic.”
“I don’t think I’ve ever heard of circumstances in a household that were as tragic as what Mr. Bellar found himself growing up in,” Sanderson said in the release. “I’ve often represented people from challenging backgrounds. I’ve often stood before courts and explained that that’s not an excuse for my client’s behavior but perhaps as an explanation for my client’s behavior. I don’t know if that’s ever been more true than it is (here).”
Sanderson added that Bellar accepts responsibility for his actions and has “begun to talk about things he’s never been able to talk about before.”
“He’s come to a point where he understands his circumstances are a product of his upbringing and that he needs to address those circumstances in a positive way in order to take his life on a different path,” Sanderson said in the release.
Blackburn called the plea deal a major victory for justice.
“This conviction is a continuation of the state’s allegation that the parents failed in their duty to protect their children and allowed them to commit acts of abuse,” Blackburn said. “That failure continued with their alleged obstruction of the investigation at every step.”
Serah Bellar, however, said more is needed to bring justice for her and others who were abused in the Bellar household.
“I wouldn’t really consider it justice,” Serah said. “I don’t think there’s any of them that’s getting the amount of punishment I would give them or the amount of time I would prefer, but I guess you have to go by the legal system even if it is all screwed up.”
Last month, all four cases were transferred from Athens County Court of Common Pleas Judge George McCarthy to Judge Patrick Lang. Trials for Robert and Deborah Bellar are scheduled for March 1. Jonathan Bellar is scheduled for a pretrial on Dec. 7.
Still, she hopes the first guilty plea will inspire others to speak up.
“It’s kind of a relief,” Serah said. “I’m not the only person that was in the household saying something at this point, and I think it may get other people to kind of follow in a line, because they’re like sheep.”
Serah added she would like to see more media attention on the case. She also said problems with her biological family have not been resolved, alleging that a biological sibling has been following members of her adopted family.
Cole Behrens is the associate editor of the Athens NEWS. Dani Kington contributed on this story.
