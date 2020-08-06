Ohio University has announced a one-time, $750 award for first-year, full-time, degree-seeking students at OU.
Called the “OHIO Get Connected Grant,” the goal is to help fund technology needs of students.
“We also realize that it is critical that first-year students have access to the tools and resources they need to succeed as they join our community,” OU President M. Duane Nellis said. “That’s why we created the OHIO Get Connected Grant – to reduce potential barriers that might impede a student’s academic progress.”
To receive the award, a student must be enrolled in a full-time course load, which is at least 12 credit hours, by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21. There is no application that needs to be submitted to receive funds. The monies will be automatically applied to students’ accounts at the beginning of the fall semester, Aug. 24.
This is part of a initiative at OU to direct funding toward supporting students and families during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing many to deal with remote learning and working.
The Get Connected Grant is part of a $5 million investment in expanding financial aid and scholarships to address financial challenges experienced by students and families. OU has also added institutional funds to expand the OHIO CARES Relief Fund to include eligible students enrolled in fall 2020 until funds expire. These funds will assist even more undergraduate students who have demonstrated financial need during these unexpected transitions.
“We recognize that many Ohio University students have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic disruptions,” Nellis said. “These new investments represent a just a few of the many ways that Ohio University is working to support our students and their families in this time of crisis.”
For more information about Ohio University grants and scholarships, visit https://www.ohio.edu/financial-aid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.