LOGAN – A New Plymouth woman died as a result of a one vehicle crash on SR 328.
The Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the one vehicle crash that occurred on April 22 at approximately 8:38 p.m.
The driver of a 2008 Ford Escape was driving north on SR 328. The vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway, overturned and ejected the driver. The driver was identified as Tonya G. Ousley, 40, of New Plymouth, OH. Ms. Ousley was pronounced deceased on scene by a representative from the Hocking County Coroner Office.
The Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Hocking EMS, Logan Fire Department, Starr Township Fire Department, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation and Hocking County Coroners Office.
