Starting in February of 2020, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library began sending books in the mail every month to Athens County children aged 0-5. To date the program has enrolled over 1500 children and sent out almost 12,000 books.
The Imagination Library’s start up in Athens County was thanks in no small part to the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library, a state program that pays half the costs of the program for any county that commits to operating the program.
“The Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library was the push we needed to get the program started in Athens County,” Nick Tepe, director of Athens County Public Libraries, which administers the program for Athens County, said. “Given the difficulty of access to books in many parts of our county, the Imagination Library is a huge help in getting our kids ready to read. I knew this community could support a program like this, and I’m grateful to the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library for getting that conversation started.”
“Community support for this program has been great since the beginning,” Kerry Pigman, director of the Athens County Foundation, the fiscal agent for the program, said. “The first year of the program was entirely funded by local organizations, and we recently secured a five year commitment from OhioHealth to support the program. We are hopeful that a leadership gift like this will inspire others in the community to support the program and ensure that it can continue long into the future.”
The program costs about $3 per month per child to cover the costs of the books and postage. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library covers the costs of administering the program worldwide. Individuals and organizations interested in supporting the program can contact the Athens County Foundation or visit https://athensfoundation.org/giving/funds/imagination-library-fund/.
Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation has mailed well over 100 million free books in Australia, Canada, The Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom and the United States.
The Imagination Library mails more than 1.4 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to registered children from birth to age five. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading, inspiring them to dream. The impact of the program has been widely researched and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood literacy metrics. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. For more information, please visit imaginationlibrary.com.
