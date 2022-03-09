NELSONVILLE — A memorial at the Nelsonville Cross earlier this week commemorated one year without Eli Spangler. Spangler was 11 when he died in Nelsonville on March 6, 2021.
About 25 children and adults gathered to remember Spangler with a balloon release.
“All the love and support there, seeing how much of an impact Eli made on people’s lives… it’s just beautiful,” said Jessica Pyke, Spangler’s mother.
Nelsonville resident Brenda Farley, who knew Spangler through her grandson, attended the memorial to support Pyke and remember Spangler.
“Everyone showed their love for Eli,” Farley said. “It’s been a hard year. Now I hope it’s time to start healing.”
Also in attendance was Nelsonville resident Dottie Fromal, who knew Spangler through her involvement in the Nelsonville Thursday night community dinners and camping trips with the First Presbyterian Church of Nelsonville.
“Sharing our grief and remembering Eli helps us all to heal,” Fromal said. “It breaks my heart knowing that his mom should be been planning a big 13th birthday party for Eli. Instead, she marked the one year anniversary of his death up at the cross with family, friends and neighbors.”
Pyke said she was glad to see so many community members there, and at other events remembering her son over the past year.
“I did not realize, just the couple years we’ve lived in Nelsonville, how much my son meant to everybody,” Pyke said.
Pyke said she has received ongoing support from the community in the year since her son’s death.
Recently, throughout the week of Donald Platt’s trial over his involvement in Spangler’s death, Pyke said friends came to the courtroom with her. She also received home cooked meals every day during the trial as well as frequent messages of support.
Platt was found guilty on two counts related to the death of 11-year-old Eli Spangler last year: involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.
As the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office explained, “Platt left a ready-to-use, unsecured, loaded firearm that his son, Mason, used to accidentally kill Eli Spangler.”
A sentencing hearing for Platt will be held March 22.
Pyke previously protested the slow pace of the criminal proceedings but said Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn and Athens County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth Pepper did a “really amazing job” and gave “one hell of a presentation.”
Pyke said she hopes community members learn from the events surrounding the loss of her son — including by asking questions when their children visit other families and safely securing firearms.
She added that she is satisfied with the verdict and feels like she can “finally move forward.”
With the trial wrapped up, Fromal said she hopes the community can “put the details of [Eli’s] death behind us and try to remember the joy that he brought to all of our lives.”
“I miss Eli’s laughter,” Fromal said. “I miss watching him dance. I miss his jokes. I miss seeing him ride his bike. I miss looking at his drawings. We all miss Eli so much, and surrounding his family with love and support is what a compassionate and caring community does. And I am very grateful to be part of that community.”
Pyke said she often remembers her son’s dancing too, adding it was something the two of them shared. She said she often thinks of “mine and Eli’s little dance parties in the kitchen or out in the yard,” and often remembers him by ‘flossing’ — a popular dance move.
Pyke said her family will never recover from the loss of her son.
“Every family is like a puzzle,” Pyke said. “If you lose one piece, your puzzle’s never going to be complete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.