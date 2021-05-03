NELSONVILLE – To honor people of all ages who work passionately in the service of others in Appalachian Ohio, the Jenco Foundation Fund is seeking nominations for the 2021 Jenco Awards.
These cash awards are designed to recognize the committed service of Appalachian Ohioans – from those who have a lifetime of service experience to those whose service has begun early in life. Nominations are invited from the public and must be postmarked or emailed by Monday, June 14, 2021. Nomination forms and additional information about the Jenco Awards are available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Jenco.
Founded in 2001 by journalist Terry Anderson, the Jenco Foundation honors Father Lawrence Martin Jenco. A Catholic priest who was kidnapped in Beirut, Lebanon while serving as director of Catholic Relief Services, Father Jenco was an inspiration to many, including fellow captive Anderson, because of his compassion and service to others.
The Jenco Foundation joined the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) in 2011 as an endowment to ensure that it can forever honor Father Jenco’s legacy by recognizing unsung heroes throughout Appalachian Ohio.
“The Jenco Awards exist to recognize individuals who go above and beyond normal volunteer effort and contribute extraordinary service to their community,” Melody Sands, a member of the Jenco Foundation Fund committee said. “Our goal is to shine a light on individuals with awards to draw attention to the incredible work these often-uncelebrated leaders are doing throughout our region.”
The Jenco Award recognizes individuals of all ages for their service contributions. Their service demonstrates direct, caring action that contributes to the quality of life of individuals living in Appalachian Ohio. Their commitment to others is not simply a part of their daily jobs or for a school project; it is a passion.
Last year’s recipients provide an example of the wide-ranging visionary leadership in the service of others that the Jenco Award recognizes:
- Roberta “Bobbi” Bishop of Hocking County was recognized for her lifetime of service and dedication to environmental preservation and education through the creation of Bishop Educational Gardens. She has taken a leadership role in the Gardens’ annual arts and music festival to support local artists and musicians.
- Crystal Cole of Athens County was recognized for her work to meet community needs during a time of crisis and unknown risk through service with the Salvation Army as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Lillian Ford, a high school student of Belmont County, was recognized for her dedication to address community needs and inspire the service of other youth through the creation of Kindness U: Lillian’s Leaders for Tomorrow. The nonprofit club engages kids of all ages in volunteering and fundraising to give back to their communities.
- Karen Kumpf of Washington County was recognized for her visionary and inclusive leadership in creating Harvest of Hope to address food insecurity in her community. Kumpf created the organization after seeing students and families struggling with food insecurity while working as an educator. Harvest of Hope has now delivered over 1,200,000 pounds of food to people who need it.
- Josh Montgomery of Highland and Ross County was recognized for the quick mobilization and creation of the Southern Ohio Makers Against COVID Coalition. The organization has worked to create protective face shields with 3D printers and distribute them to medical personnel, first responders, and others at greater risk of exposure to COVID-19.
- Clinton Nowicke of Gallia County was recognized for going above and beyond in his service with Hopewell Health Centers during a time of need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nowicke worked to support mental and behavioral health for Gallia’s youth by creating engaging videos and learning materials which included resources for the deaf and hard of hearing.
To learn more and watch videos showcasing the stories of past Jenco Award recipients, visit the Jenco Foundation Fund’s webpage at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Jenco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.