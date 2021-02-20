After being closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic, the Kennedy Museum of Art at The Ridges reopened its doors on Feb. 1. Well, those doors aren’t exactly open, they are actually locked, but after a few e-mails or phone calls and answering COVID related questions, a community member or a small group can visit current exhibits.
According to Administrative Specialist Lori Spencer, the reopening has gone smoothly.
“We’ve had visitors almost every day, I think it’s going very well,” Spencer said.
Visiting the Kennedy Museum requires adhering COVID-19 precautions, including self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms, social distancing and placing a reservation by phone or email.
Reservations must be made up to 24 hours in advance. At the current time, only 10 people are allowed in the museum area at one time. According to Spencer, the museum has had 21 reservations to date, divided fairly equally between students and community members.
When reporting to the museum at the time of a reservation, visitors must call a phone number displayed on the handicap accessible entrance on the right side of the building. While on the phone visitors will be asked COVID-19 symptom check questions. If they are all cleared they will be let in by a gallery monitor who will guide visitors through the exhibition spaces.
Masks must be worn at all times while in the building and visitors are requested to use the provided hand sanitizer before entering exhibits. The staff at the Kennedy Museum have taken extra precautions regarding high-touch surfaces, and have propped open all doors to allow for a no-touch gallery experience. Any surfaces that are touched are disinfected by the staff.
According to Spencer, when exiting, visitors will be asked to fill out a Visitor Exit Log, which is used to help with contact tracing should someone report COVID-19 symptoms who had been the museum.
Those wishing to visit the museum may schedule a visit at www.ohio.edu/museum, or call 740-593-1304
