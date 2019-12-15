In 2017, an idea to categorize economically-distressed communities into “Opportunity Zones” that wold allow certain investments to receive “preferential” tax treatment spurred the inauguration of several such zones across Southeast Ohio.
Over 10,000 Athens County residents reside in such areas, with the zones taking up parts of Waterloo, Lee, Alexander, Dover and York Townships.
On Thursday, The Forbes OZ 20 announced a list of community organizations committed to achieving equitable economic growth, and Opportunity Appalachia was selected as one of the 20 communities and opportunity zone funds.
The Forbes OZ 20 officially launched in the spring of 2019, and excepted applications through August 2019. The purpose of this new list is to showcase how large and small investors, as well as rural and urban communities, are pioneering dynamic, equity-minded approaches to the revitalization of distressed communities. By elevating the best examples of Opportunity Zone work from around the country, we hope to showcase the promise and possibilities of the entire Opportunity Zone landscape.
Opportunity Appalachia will bring investments to Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia, strengthening investable transactions in target rural communities.
“APEG is pleased to be a part of Opportunity Appalachia. This technical assistance will help our southeast Ohio communities capitalize on the Opportunity Zone program and leverage new investment into the region,” said Katy Farber, APEG VP of Business Development in a press release. “We invite all our regional partners who want to learn more about Opportunity Zone project development to join our state launch meeting on January 14 in Marietta.”
The new Opportunity Zone tax program has been heralded as a way to bring billions of dollars in new investments to low-income communities. Rural Opportunity Zones have disadvantages from urban opportunity zones, as they have fewer resources to develop community strategies and package transactions to potential investors. In addition, investment opportunities in rural areas often have lower rates of financial return than in urban areas.
Investment priorities include manufacturing, education, IT, healthcare, food systems, clean energy and recreation. Opportunity Appalachia is seeking applications targeting Opportunity Zone communities. A deadline for such applications has yet to be announced, but the selection will be announced four weeks after the deadline.
Opportunity Zones also exist in many of Athens’ neighboring counties.
